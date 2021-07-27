MEMBERS Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 363,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,544,227. The company has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.