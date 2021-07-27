MEMBERS Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. 1,122,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,054,932. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

