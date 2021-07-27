MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 2,820 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.48. 413,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,607,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

