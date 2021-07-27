MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 419 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.44. The stock had a trading volume of 128,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,201. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $348.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.29.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

