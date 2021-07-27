Memetic / PepeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $7,753.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $7,753.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00367805 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.95 or 0.01177894 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.