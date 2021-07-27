Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Research analysts at Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

