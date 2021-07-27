Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRK. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

MRK opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after buying an additional 38,963,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127,887 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

