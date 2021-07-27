MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.57

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.57 and last traded at $208.57, with a volume of 116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.