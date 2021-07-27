MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $208.57

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.57 and last traded at $208.57, with a volume of 116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

