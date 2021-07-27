Mercury Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. Mercury has a market cap of $767,645.40 and $1,582.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

