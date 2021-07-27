Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $153.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

