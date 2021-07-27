Meta (MTA) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.26 or 0.00766373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

