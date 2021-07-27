Metal (MTL) Trading Up 35% This Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 35% against the US dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $112.55 million and approximately $17.92 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00004357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00071241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.00759097 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

