Metronome Price Tops $3.19 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00008003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $38.14 million and $69,187.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00805461 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,252,034 coins and its circulating supply is 11,965,660 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

