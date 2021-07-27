Mettalex (MTLX) Price Tops $3.02 on Top Exchanges

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

