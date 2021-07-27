M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.55

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $7.84. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 1,584 shares.

About M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Mechanics and Farmers Bank. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mechanics and Farmers Bank. It offers banking services which includes checking accounts; savings accounts; Negotiable Order of Withdrawal accounts; money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; loans for real estate, construction, businesses, personal use, home improvement and automobiles; equity lines of credit; credit lines; consumer loans; credit cards; safe deposit boxes; bank money orders; internet banking; electronic funds transfer services including wire transfers; traveler’s checks; and notary services.

