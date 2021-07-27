MIB Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $414.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $272,260.25 and approximately $414.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00028826 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00025509 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 421,272,241 coins and its circulating supply is 143,970,313 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

