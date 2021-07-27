Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2022 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

