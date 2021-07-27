Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,245,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,357,008. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Microsoft alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.30.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.