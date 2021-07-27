Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $306.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

