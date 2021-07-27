Millennium Management LLC Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 205.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 372.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 889,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,679,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

CNR opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

