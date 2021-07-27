Milton C. Ault III Buys 3,500 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 3,500 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $17,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,029. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $33.55.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

