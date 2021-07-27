Mimecast (MIME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Mimecast has set its Q1 2022 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mimecast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 114.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.