MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 60,054 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.72.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
