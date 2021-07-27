MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 60,054 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

