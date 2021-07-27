Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NERV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 122,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NERV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.08. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

