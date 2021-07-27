Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $157,042.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

