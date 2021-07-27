Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.11 million and $17,699.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,493,554,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,288,344,599 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

