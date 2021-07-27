Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $225.67 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $225.67 million and $17.45 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00007633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00126875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.00 or 0.99735618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002600 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00808331 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

