Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Price Hits $3,661.15

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $32.49 million and approximately $23,716.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be purchased for about $3,661.15 or 0.09533517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00105838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.41 or 0.99897042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.67 or 0.00808962 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 8,873 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

