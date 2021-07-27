Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Achieves $27.83 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and $77,353.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $366.66 or 0.00974179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00037143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00107359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00130269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,631.04 or 0.99980563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00824986 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 75,898 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

