Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Tops $366.61 on Top Exchanges (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $366.61 or 0.00930766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.43 million and $75,754.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,810 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.