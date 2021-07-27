Mizuho Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $825.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $820.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.85.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $657.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $633.51 billion, a PE ratio of 657.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $633.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

