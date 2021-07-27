(MJN.V) (CVE:MJN) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of (MJN.V) (CVE:MJN) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.15. 1,388,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,065,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.15.

(MJN.V) Company Profile (CVE:MJN)

Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for (MJN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MJN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.