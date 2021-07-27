MKM Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $204.10 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $229.00. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.60.

F5 Networks stock traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.60. 89,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $169,721.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

