Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,759,950.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $3,271,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $7.37 on Tuesday, reaching $328.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,172,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,231. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.75.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
