Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,874,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,375. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

