Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,011 ($26.27). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,992.50 ($26.03), with a volume of 905,941 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

The firm has a market cap of £9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,723.06.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

