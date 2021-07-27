MONECO Advisors LLC Has $10.09 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 294,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

