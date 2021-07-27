Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.33

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $16,964.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.40 or 0.00587466 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

