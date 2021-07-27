MonetaryUnit Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 27th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $2,751.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00089703 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 228,406,827 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

