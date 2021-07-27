MONK (MONK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $874,786.16

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. MONK has a market capitalization of $874,786.16 and approximately $875.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008156 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001355 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,920,179 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

