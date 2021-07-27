Monroe Capital (MRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Monroe Capital to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts expect Monroe Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRCC opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

