Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 3rd (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GLUE) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had issued 11,700,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $222,300,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

