Morgan Stanley Acquires 30,259 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of TE Connectivity worth $129,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $4,013,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 214,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after purchasing an additional 164,824 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 44,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

