Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DDL opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.