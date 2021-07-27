Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $136,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

