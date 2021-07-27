Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,101,006 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of KeyCorp worth $131,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 293,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,863,000 after buying an additional 246,790 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.