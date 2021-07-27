Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,286,392 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 123.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.65% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $129,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.