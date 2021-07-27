Morgan Stanley Purchases 430,958 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Centene worth $127,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

