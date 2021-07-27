Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $127,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ITA opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

