Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.91. 15,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

