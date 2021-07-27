Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.91. 15,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,658. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

